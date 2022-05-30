Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continued its magnificent run over the second weekend. The film starring Kartik Aaryan crossed the much-awaited mark of 100 crores at the Indian box office in 9 days, giving a big boost to the actor in Star Ranking. Now, director Anees Bazmee has gained tremendously in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking, also known as Directors’ Power Index, filmmakers are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club and so on. Now, with BB 2 entering the 100 crore club, Bazmee has got 100 more points.

Advertisement

Anees Bazmee already had 100 points to his credit with Salman Khan’s Ready. The addition of 100 more points has gained him an unbelievable jump of 22 positions in the chart. He has gone past the late Yash Chopra, 2.0 director Shankar, David Dhawan, Anand L Rai and 18 more directors. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director is currently in the 27th position. He’ll be soon crossing Indra Kumar, Amar Kaushik and other filmmakers too.

To check out the full chart, visit ‘Directors Power Index’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com

Released on 20th May, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among many others. It enjoyed a big opening on its first day of release as it collected 14.11 crores. It was the biggest of any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi and all other biggies.

The family entertainer touched a huge milestone and earned 11.35 crores on Saturday and has made 109.92 crores in the first 9 days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office stories.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office (India): It’s A Super-Hit With Profits Going Over 150%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram