The successful run for Hollywood biggies continues in India with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. In fact, it’s a hattrick as this Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has joined the list with The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here, at Koimoi, the film is a Super-Hit at the box office and below is all you need to know.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a Super-Hit in Koimoi’s verdict. Then Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman was a good success and earned a Plus verdict. Now, Marvel’s latest film has become a Super-Hit too as its returns against the cost have crossed the mark of 150% after the update of week 3.

In three weeks, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has made 126.94 crores at the Indian box office. The distribution rights cost of the film for India is reportedly 50 crores. If we subtract that price from the collection, returns stand at 76.94 crores. If we convert it into a percentage, it’s 153.88%. As per our parameters, the film which makes more than 150% returns is a Super-Hit.

Talking about this year, only 4 films so far has entered Koimoi’s profitable films list. It includes- RRR (113.04% returns of Hindi), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (153.88% returns), KGF Chapter 2 (381.93% returns of Hindi) and The Kashmir Files (1162.5% returns). To know more parameters and check out the list, visit ‘Profitable Films’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, speaking about the box office collection in India, this Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film here. It lies below The Lion King (150.09 crores) and is expected to end its run at the same position.

