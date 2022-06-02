After winning Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik is on a roll as she was seen on serials and music videos. She also remained active on social media and on many occasions was seen going live to chat with her fans. Being in the industry for many years, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ardh opposite supremely talented Rajpal Yadav. In a recent interview, Dilaik opened up about her struggling days and revealed when someone told her to pack her bags claiming she wasn’t fit for the industry.

Rubina came into the limelight right after her debut show Chotti Bahu, later she worked on shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju and many more. However, it was Colors’ Shakti that helped her become more prominent.

As Rubina Dilaik is busy promoting her debut film Ardh, the actress in a recent interaction with News18 spoke about her struggling days. Speaking about the same, the actress made a shocking revelation saying how some people told her to pack her bags citing she was not fit for the industry. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

“I have been in this industry for 14 years and even for you, you could remember Choti Bahu, Bigg Boss, and Shakti. I have done six other shows in between these. I have been told this time and again. I have seen that failure. I have seen that downside. I have seen my shows not working, I have seen people telling me that ‘you are not fit, you should pack your bags and go’,” Rubina Dilaik said.

She added, “There have been times when I felt that it is just hopeless, it is not working for me. I think, 70% of the time, I have seen that dark side, a side full of failures and disheartening situations. Yes, I have seen that, I have been there. We all face such challenges and such roller-coasters in our lives.”

Rubina Dilaik also reveals how she deals with trolls who claim she is arrogant unlike her husband Abhinav Shukla. She said, “I just ignore them. You don’t have to take everything seriously. Life is too short to take things seriously. Because you are talking about a relationship, it is the strength and the respect for each other. What other says does not bother us.”

