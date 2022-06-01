Bobby Deol is a well-known actor who has created a niche for himself over the last few years through a variety of films that fall into different genres. Apart from being a popular face in movies and shows, he has also been a prominent meme template, especially around the time he took up a DJing gig. In a recent conversation with the media, the actor opened up on being compared to Marvel’s Loki over his role in the web series Aashram 3.

For the unversed, Aashram is a popular web show which kicked off in the year 2020 and has enjoyed a good response from the audience ever since. It has been directed by Prakash Jha and apart from Bobby, stars actors like Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar and Darshan Kumar, amongst others. The plot of this series revolves around a preacher who runs into trouble as he is accused of extorting money from devotees.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Bobby Deol was promoting Aashram 3 when he was asked about the comparisons being made between Marvel character Loki and Babaji from the show. He initially looked quite surprised by the similarities drawn between the two and even felt that the two stories have nothing in common.

When highlighted that Loki has a good and a mischievous side, Bobby Deol, after giving it some thought, said, “I don’t think so, I think, Marvel story is very different from this character. Loki’s character is very different. He is also an enjoyable character, though he is negative. He is humorous, he has got a sense of humour. Even being evil, he is like that. But, Baba is baba, he is the way he is, you know.”

What do you think about Bobby Deol’s take on Loki and Babaji from Aashram 3? Let us know in the comments below!

