Actress and former Miss India Esha Gupta is elated with the response to the trailer of her upcoming show, ‘Aashram’ which stars Bobby Deol in the lead.

The trailer of ‘Aashram 3′ which dropped recently, takes the excitement a notch above as it sets the stage for a thrilling crime drama.

Sharing her excitement, Esha Gupta, who’s the new entrant in the show, said, “I have been a fan of the ‘Aashram’ series myself. The moment I read the script, I knew I had to be a part of it because the makers came up with a strong character for me.”

“I had so much fun playing with every layer and nuance of my role. I am glad the audience is enjoying the trailer, and I am sure they will love the show as well”, she added.

The show, produced and directed by National Award winning filmmaker Prakash Jha is set to premiere on streaming platform MX Player from June 3.

Esha Gupta was previously in the news when she took to Instagram stories where she revealed some of her most loved things to her fans. She shared that astronomy was her favourite subject in school and that she was always mesmerized by the extra terrestrial world and celestial bodies.

She also spoke about the actors whom she looked upto in the industry, she pointed out that Pankaj Tripathi and the late Irrfan Khan always found a place high on her list. She referred to them as part of the elite pack of performers. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, with whom she worked in the 2017 film ‘Baadshaho,’ were the stars she loved sharing screen space with.

Talking about her hobbies, the actress shared that she has diverse interests. While she loves playing sports like basketball and football, she also likes curling up in bed with a book for a reading session. In addition, she is very particular about fitness and more than Pilates or Yoga, Esha finds her groove in dance, as she considers it a complete workout.

