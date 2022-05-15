Karan Kundrra has been deep in love. Thanks to Bigg Boss 15, where he met the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash. After a number of relationships in the past including Anusha Dandekar and Kritika Kamra, the Lock Upp jailor seems more sure than ever and wants to get married to his lady love. However, they’re unfortunately getting trolled for a bizarre reason. Scroll below for all the details.

Time and again, Tejasswi and Karan are under the radar of paparazzi. It is almost every alternative day that fans can get glimpse of the couple across the city. Even Bharti Singh recently mocked them on The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show and asked if they themselves call the photographers to click them.

Zareen Khan celebrated her birthday last night and a lot of celebrities attended the bash. Amongst others were Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were a part of the celebrations too and an inside video is now going viral.

In the viral clip, Tejasswi Prakash was seen wiping the sweat of her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She was even fixing his hair and the Love School host ends up hugging her in awe. The clip is way too cute for any TejRan fan.

But there is a certain section who feels that the couple is just doing it all for the cameras and have trolled them over the same.

A user wrote, “he was irritated at first but they are in public”

“Camera ko dekh ke nautanki……. nibba nibbi😢 yeh kuch pal ki hai limelight dekh lena,” wrote another.

“Kitna over dikhawa karte h ye,” commented a user.

A troll wrote, “itna makeup artist hone k bad bhi in logo ko drama karna hain camera k samne”

Check out the viral video ft Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash below:

