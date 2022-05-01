Umar Riaz and Zareen Khan are collaborating on their upcoming music video, Eid Ho Gayi. Owing to the same, the duo had planned a promotional event in form of an Iftaar party. Invitations were sent to the media and the celebrations were scheduled for today. But did the Bigg Boss 15 contestant ditch the actress and failed to turn up? Scroll below for details.

A few days ago, eyeballs were raised when fans noticed that Umar was absent at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Celebrities from all across the showbiz including Shehnaaz Gill, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Krystle D’Souza and others were a part of the event. Riaz had confirmed that he was invited but couldn’t make it to the occasion. But he did promise his Eidi in form of a party.

Yesterday, an Iftaar party was planned by Umar Riaz and Zareen Khan in the Byculla area to promote their upcoming music video, Eid Ho Gayi. But reportedly, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant did not turn up. Not just that, as per a report by ETimes TV, he also did not inform the team about the same prior.

A source close to the publication informs that earlier, there were 50% chances of Umar Riaz being a part of the event as he was busy. “Kal subah bataya ki aa hi nahi raha. He said he was busy,” adds their little birdie.

Zareen Khan was left with no option but to smile and interact with the media alone. She was made to maintain a brave smile and behave as if nothing had happened.

Well, Umar Riaz or Zareen Khan are yet to respond to the rumours.

