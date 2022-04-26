Actor Zareen Khan and Umar Riaz are all geared up to have their song, Eid Ho Jayegi, which releases at the end of the month. The romantic number sung by hit singer Javed Ali is the latest talk of the town. But what caught our attention is the fun rapport the leading pairs share.

In a recent tweet, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan was seen appreciating Umar Riaz’s look in their upcoming song Eid Ho Jayegi and the fans can’t stop gushing over the cute duo who are seen passing adorable compliments and comments to each other.

It all began during Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party when one of Umar‘s fans tweeted their dismay that the Bigg Boss 15 star wasn’t a part of it. In response to the tweet, Umar said, ‘Soon ull see me in the traditional attire. Just wait for my mv to be released on eid!’.

Zareen Khan then replied, ‘And let me tell all of you that he’s looking really hot … #UmarArmy is definitely in for a treat ! #EidHoJaayegi.

In another video, Umar Riaz was seen asking Zareen Khan to flash a smile as he said, “Eid Ho Jayegi”, which again caught a lot of attention. Well, we love this cute exchange of compliments between the duo and we can’t wait for the song to release!

Eid Ho Jayegi is set to release on the 28th of this month.

