Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is reaching new heights every week as the viewership is growing at a tremendous rate. Meanwhile, friendships and relationships are common in reality shows, similarly in the Altbalaji’s show; Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are grabbing a lot of attention. However, recently when Arora’s mom entered the show in the family special episode she told her to stay away from the comedian. Scroll down below to know why.

Although the Queen star spiced up the show with her charm, to make the game more interesting, Karan Kundrra was later introduced as Jailor. Meanwhile, there are reports that Shehnaaz Gill might replace the handsome hunk but there’s no confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional day for the Lock Upp contestants, as their family members came to meet and motivate them. Social media influencer Anjali Arora’s mother entered the show and she spoke about her game. The Kacha Badam fame even asked about her boyfriend Akash, while her mother revealed how much he misses her. Later their conversation moved to her game and her friendship with Munawar Faruqui.

Anjali Arora’s mother told her that she should not trust anyone in Lock Upp, while Anjali asked, “Not even Munawar?”, and her mother replied, “No one. Do not trust anyone.”

Later when the comedian came to meet Anjali’s mother, she told them how good they looked together as friends. However, when Munawar left, her mother says “Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh. Teri sari voting usko ja rahi hai (Stay away from Munawar, all your fans are voting for him).”

Munawar Faruqui even apologised to Anjali Arora’s mother, saying, “Ek baar isne mere kapde dhoe mai sorry hoo aunty uske liye (She washed my clothes once, and I am sorry for that).” Her mother adds, “No need to apologise. She considers you as her own, so she helped you.”

Anjali’s mom even referred to her and Munawar’s edited videos in which she can be seen proposing to the comedian. The social media influencer denies such things while her mother said, “Stay as good friends, that looks good. Just beware, some unintentional narrative may be seen outside if you go overboard.”

