Avneet Kaur began her showbiz journey with Dance India Dance L’il Masters. Cut to today, the actress is now the leading lady opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut. She’s really come a long way but her personal life has always been under the radar. Well, the Aladdin actress is in love and below are all the details you need.

As per the latest reports, Avneet has been in a relationship for a while now. Just not that, the lucky guy is from the showbiz itself and almost her age. No, to break your hearts, it isn’t her Aladdin co-star Siddharth Nigam.

The special man that Avneet Kaur (20) is reportedly dating is Raghav Sharma (22). He is a producer by profession. The duo have known each other since quite a long time and fell in love almost 3-4 years ago. Yes, you heard that right!

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “They (Avneet Kaur & Raghav Sharma) met socially and have been with each other for some time now. It was Raghav who was smitten by her, and he pursued her for a long time. They keep their relationship extremely low-key, owing to their professions. Since Raghav is linked with a production house (music label company) and Avneet has featured in several projects under the banner, they have been cautious… to keep their dating life private.”

And wait, there are more deets! Reportedly, Avneet and Raghav are in long-distance relationship as they stay in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. But they often travel to see each other.

In fact, Raghav Sharma was in the city last week itself and he was later seen travelling with Avneet Kaur on the same flight, although both maintained their distance in public.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

