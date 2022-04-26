As Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp nears its grand finale, we are seeing more and more contestants getting evicted from the captive reality show. One of the recent inmates to be shown the door on it – for a second time, was Karanvir Bohra. We recently caught up with him to talk about the show, the misunderstanding about the show and more.

For those who don’t know, hours before his second unjust eviction from the Kangana Ranaut –hosted show, Karan had an altercation with Saisha Shinde owing to him putting oranges to show himself as a woman during a mime performance. The latter, not pleased with the objectification, lashed out at KB as she felt it was a move against her. Now he has opened up about it.

While exclusively talking to Koimoi, we asked Karanvir Bohra whether this argument with Saisha Sinde was blown out of proportion by the latter. Answering us in the affirmative, KB told us, “Of course, she did overreact.” Continuing further, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor said, “When I spoke to her later, she said ‘I know you didn’t mean. Your intentions were not to hurt me. But I overreacted because the topic was something else.’”

Adding that Saisha Shinde was already ticked off as the bathroom/toilets weren’t cleaned, Karanvir Bohra continued, “Woh Azma se lad rahi thi. So she was anyways hyper and then this happened so she took the hyper out here also. Toh she said ‘I overreacted because I was already hyper at that point.’” He added, “My intention was not… I’m an actor. Agar mujhe firse karna pade, kissi aur ko portray karne ki, ladki ko portray karne ke liye…”

He added that in their conversation post the outburst, Saisha told him he could have done the mime with better taste instead of using oranges to show br*ast in order to portray it as a female character. He added, “She said, ‘Creatively you could have thought of something.’ I said ‘Yes’. I’ll look into it, think about it.”

Talking about there being many instances where contestants on the reality show – not only Lock Upp, overreacting and not even realizing it, Karanvir Bohra that it happens a lot. He added, “They don’t even realise that they have overreacted.” He went on to say there have been instances in the Kangana Ranaut show where there have been fights and arguments over sugar, coffee and other things, but he preferred to avoid it and not react or overreact in those situations.

Talking about when and why contestants should show how they feel, KB added, “(One should) overreact or react for what wrong is happening. That’s what you have to do. Don’t overreact for stupid nonsense, but that happens in this kind of reality show.”

