The team of Om starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi along with producers Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan are coming to grace The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, the comedian Kapil asks Aditya if he was invited to Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor party and his reaction to the same was hilarious. The comedian also gave advice to the actor to get married soon backing it with some trademarked ‘Kapil’ jokes.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Aditya are close friends with each other including director Ayan Mukerji. Earlier in April this year, a source close to India Today revealed that Ranbir’s friends were planning a bachelor’s party for him and said, “Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party.”

The video starts with Kapil Sharma asking Aditya Roy Kapur, “Ranbir Kapoor ne beech mein kaha tha ki agar shaadi se pehle mujhe bachelor party karni hogi aur mujhe teen logon ko bulana hua toh unmein se ek honge Aditya. Bulaya phir ki nahi? (In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor said that if he’ll have bachelor party before his wedding then he will surely invite Aditya. So did he invite you to the party)?”

Aditya Roy Kapur then replied, “Hua he nahi yeh party. I am still waiting (This party never happened. I am still waiting for it).” Adding to this Kapil said, “Aap ko nahi lagta ki aap ka dost settle ho gaya hai. Garmi bohot padd rahi hai aur dhoop mein aapki jawani ka Kapur udd jaye usse pehle aap bhi kar le (Don’t you think that your friend is now married and settled, and you should also get married soon)?”

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This is going to be one fun episode to watch.

What are your thoughts on Aditya Roy Kapur’s revelation about Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor’s party? Tell us in the comments below.

