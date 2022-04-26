Sidharth Shukla's Mother Rita Spending Time With Little Kids At The Brahma Kumaris Summer Camp Goes Viral, #RitaMaa Trends On Twitter
Sidharth Shukla’s Mother Rita Trends On Twitter, Pictures Of Her Spending Time With Little Kids At The Brahma Kumaris Summer Camp Goes Viral(Pic Credit: Instagram)

TV actor Sidharth Shukla is well known for his appearance in Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak. He even won reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Last year, the actor suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 40.

Advertisement

His death came as a shock to his family and friends. His fans were heartbroken upon learning about his death. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Now pictures of Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla are going viral on social media.

Advertisement

In the picture, Sidharth Shukla’s mother was seen spending time with little kids at Brahma Kumaris Lokhandwala Summer camp. Ardent fans of the TV star praised her strength. Pictures from the summer camp are now trending on Twitter as #RitaMaa.

Rita Shukla was also seen interacting with the kids and distributing chocolates among them. Take a look at the pictures below:

As the picture goes viral, several netizens called her a ‘Strong woman’. A user even commented on the post,” Despite being in so much emotional pain she is spreading love and happiness, a lot of courage is needed to do this, we love u rita aunty.”

On Twitter, a user had heartwarming words for Sidharth Shukla’s mother. He wrote, “The strongest and kind-hearted mother. The way she still believes in god and spreading only Pyaar everywhere. #SidharthShukla #RitaMaa.”

Another fan wrote, “I always pray for #RitaMaa becz she lost everything but she got back herself strongly and smiling. It’s good to see her like this. Sidharth must be smiling and feeling so proud of his mom. God give them happiness and peaceful life. #SidharthShukla just be with them.”

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash’s Old Audition Tape Goes Viral, Proves She’s A Born Actor – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out