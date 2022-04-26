TV actor Sidharth Shukla is well known for his appearance in Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak. He even won reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Last year, the actor suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 40.

Advertisement

His death came as a shock to his family and friends. His fans were heartbroken upon learning about his death. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Now pictures of Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla are going viral on social media.

Advertisement

In the picture, Sidharth Shukla’s mother was seen spending time with little kids at Brahma Kumaris Lokhandwala Summer camp. Ardent fans of the TV star praised her strength. Pictures from the summer camp are now trending on Twitter as #RitaMaa.

Rita Shukla was also seen interacting with the kids and distributing chocolates among them. Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahma Kumaris Lokhandwala (@bklokhandwala)

As the picture goes viral, several netizens called her a ‘Strong woman’. A user even commented on the post,” Despite being in so much emotional pain she is spreading love and happiness, a lot of courage is needed to do this, we love u rita aunty.”

On Twitter, a user had heartwarming words for Sidharth Shukla’s mother. He wrote, “The strongest and kind-hearted mother. The way she still believes in god and spreading only Pyaar everywhere. #SidharthShukla #RitaMaa.”

The most strongest and kind hearted mother 🙌😍

The way she still believes in god and spreading only pyaar everywhere 🥰#SidharthShukla#RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/ZsynB6ReHz — 𝕾𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖗𝖆𝖒 🤓 (@Shriram_13) April 25, 2022

Another fan wrote, “I always pray for #RitaMaa becz she lost everything but she got back herself strongly and smiling. It’s good to see her like this. Sidharth must be smiling and feeling so proud of his mom. God give them happiness and peaceful life. #SidharthShukla just be with them.”

I always pray for #RitaMaa becz she lost everything but she get back herself strongly and smiling ❤️it's good to see her like this❤️sidharth must be smiling and feeling so proud of her mom❤️

God give them hapiness and peaceful life 🙏🙏 #SidharthShukla just be with them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSwtdavQmG — SHANU✨🌈SidNaaz🖤✨SID❤️ (@sidnaaz_sid) April 25, 2022

This lady deserve all the love happiness May God give her peace

sidharth is happiest by seeing her maa the happiest and enjoying #SidharthShukla #RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/HMfQ9VWIXC — ℛᶠᵃⁿᵍⁱʳˡ♡︎sɪᴅʜᴀʀᴛʜ♥︎ (@CallmeSSfan) April 25, 2022

Strongest human #Ritamaa

No doubt She raised a gem like #SidharthShukla

May you get long and healthy life Maa 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aN5XkIs8pd — Marya_306 (@mylifemyrules30) April 25, 2022

I always wished #RitaMaa to be a role model & give some lectures to be a good mom to the modern mothers 🔥… and today #BKLokhandwala posted this ♥️…

May God give her immense strength & power Aameen 🙏…#SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn@sidharth_shukla @OfficialSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/XolOdRZHpT — Fatima SidNaaz ♥️ Lover Dheet Se Bhi Upar Wali 😎 (@Shaheen75770899) April 25, 2022

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash’s Old Audition Tape Goes Viral, Proves She’s A Born Actor – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube