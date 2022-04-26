If there’s one show that has been ruling the hearts of audiences for a decade is – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has become an integral part of our lives and we have been watching it since we were young kids. Now, social media is a place where we see great parodies every day but some of them are so hilarious that we can’t get enough of them. There’s a new parody that’s going viral on the internet between Jethalal & Babita Ji on ‘I Love You, O Meri Rani’ and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. Scroll below to watch the video.

The parody starts with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal saying ‘I Love You’ and next is Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal’s reaction to it and then immediately switches over to Munmun Dutta’s ‘Babita Ji’ going aww to it. Haha!

An Instagram parody page named ‘Sagar Edits’ shared a video of Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal and Munmun Dutta’s Babita Ji parody on ‘Rani’ with a caption that read, “Jethalal ki Rani 👸😂” The song is originally sung by D’Evil and produced by Karan Kanchan.

Take a look at the parody below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Edits (@sagar.edits)

We don’t know about you guys but we sure can’t stop laughing looking at this video.

Reacting to the video an Instagram user commented, “Hahahaha😂🔥” Another user commented, “😂😂” A third user commented, “🔥🔥”

Social media is such a blessing in so many ways. If you’re having a bad day, the memes and cute puppy videos can really cheer you up and we are talking from our own personal experiences here. Hehe!

What are your thoughts on Jethalal & Babita Ji’s parody on ‘Rani’? Tell us in the comments below.

