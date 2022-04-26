Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show in the history of Indian television. The sitcom has won a lot of accolades over its 13-year course including bagging the Guinness Book Of World Records. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others, the show recently wrong stated historical facts and received massive backlash for it. Read below for the official apology.

In yesterday’s episode, TMKOC team stated that the patriotic song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’ was released in 1965. But the information was incorrect as it was launched in 1963. As soon as the episode aired, many users began backlashing the show over spreading wrong facts.

Upon realizing the mistake, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers took to their Twitter handle and issued an apology. Their tweet read, “We would like to apologize to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of release of song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.”

The tweet continued, “However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26 Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in future. We appreciate your love and support – Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

🙏 pic.twitter.com/f1SB4BhxnG — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) April 25, 2022

However, several netizens took to the comment section and took the opportunity to criticize the show for its deteriorating quality over the years.

A user wrote, “We watch this show bcoz of comedy! but currently you are Just out of track, so stop spreding unnecessary knowledge and make some funny episodes that we can laugh and enjoy as much as possible.”

“Bhai ab koi nahi dekhta. Make a graceful exit. Wind up the show. The Tappu Sena kids are of marriagable age. The parents face look swollen and botoxed. No comedy left,” wrote another.

A fan wrote, “Nobody cares.. we only watch old episodes.. new episodes are not watchable.. bas timepas karo episode khatam karne ke liye…”

