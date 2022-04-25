Can a boy and a girl ever be just friends? Disney+ Hotstar explores this long-standing debate in its upcoming Korean drama, Soundtrack #1. Centered around the lives of two best friends who put everything on the line when they move in together, Soundtrack #1 star popular Korean actor Han Sohee (The World of The Married) and K-pop star Park Hyungsik in a story helmed by celebrated director Kim Heewon (Vincenzo) and written for the screen by Ahn Saebom.

Following closely on the heels of the hugely popular Disney+ Hotstar K-drama series, Snowdrop, Soundtrack #1 marks the platform’s second Korean drama in India and features an impressive soundtrack composed of some of Korea’s most talented musicals artists.

Set in modern-day Korea, the romantic series focuses on the lives of two best friends, Han Sunwoo (Park Hyungsik) & Lee Eunsoo (Han Sohee), who have known each other for over 20 years. As they start living together for a two-week period, love blossoms between their pair, threatening to either elevate or end their friendship forever.

