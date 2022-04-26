Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charming personality and witty responses. Wherever he goes, the superstar makes everything grander. In 2017, the superstar hosted an event to mark 40 years of Reliance Industries and founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary. During the event, the Happy New Year star spoke to Anant Ambani and appreciated him for his transformation. Later, the actor had a hilarious conversation with him which also included Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, SRK recently announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, he’ll be also seen in YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee Kumar’s untitled film along with a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

While celebrating the 40 years of Reliance Industries, Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Anant Ambani on stage and said, “What an amazing transformation…Tumhare jo transformation hai woh bohot inspiring hai so very very well done and god bless you. Aur tum Mujhe batao yaar, tumne aisa sochkar kaise kiya ye,” while Anant replies, “Maine toh apni health ko line par laney ke liye kiya aur kuch bhi nahi hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan then jokes and adds, “Ye jo tum line par laye ho na, use Jio ko bhi badi takleef hai, mujhe bhi bohot takleef hai, kyunki jo hamara jio ka data pack hai aur jo mera six pack hai, tumhare pack ke samne ab chota lagne laga hai.”

To this, everyone laughs while Anant clarifies and says, “Nahi nahi aap fikar mat kariye, main apke industry mein nahi araha hun main yaha hi thik hun, Reliance parivar ke sath,” SRK laughs as he’s relieved and adds, “Thank god!!!.”

Pointing towards Ranbir Kapoor who is seen laughing with folded hands, Shah Rukh Khan says, “Ranbir sun raha hai tu, dekh rahe ho tumlog, kitna acha bacha hai competition mein nahi araha, lekin tumlog panga lena nahi.”

