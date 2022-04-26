Priyanka Chopra is the newest mommy in town as she welcomed her daughter in February via surrogacy. The Desi Girl is very fond of children as she is close to her stylist’s daughter. Her love for them is so much so that she once wanted to keep an abandoned child that her mother had found under a car. However, her family denied and the kid was later adopted by a childless couple.

In February, PeeCee along with her husband and artist Nick Jonas shared the good news on their social media that reads, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.” Meanwhile, a few days back, a leading news portal had reported that the couple has named their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In 2021, Priyanka Chopra launched her memoir Unfinished in which she has shared some unknown facts about her life. In one of the segments, the Dostana star has written about the time even before she became the Miss World when her mother Dr Madhu Chopra found an abandoned child. PeeCee shared, “My grandmother, who had come to live with us when Sid was born, was up and speaking in a low voice to my mother, who seemed to be racing around the house.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “Groggy with sleep, I got up to see what was going on and found Mom in the kitchen cradling a newborn in her arms. She told me that after the delivery when she’d returned to her car parked on the road outside the hospital, she’d heard the sound of a baby crying. To her complete shock, while the rain was coming down in torrents someone had abandoned a newborn girl under the vehicle. That night, I desperately wanted for us to keep the baby, this impossibly tiny thing swaddled in my brother’s clothes. Gently, my mother explained that we couldn’t.”

Although she couldn’t keep the baby, the actress spent a few memorable moments with the child, while they drove to hand her over to the childless couple.

“There was plenty of legal paperwork that would have to be completed, but I was unaware of that at the time, focused as I was on holding the baby snug in my arms as we drove through the stormy night to the home of that waiting couple. I will never forget the looks on their faces, how the woman fell to her knees in gratitude, how they both cried at the miracle of a baby showing up out of the blue, in the driving rain, during the festival Janmashtami,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

