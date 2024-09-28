Dostana still remains one of the most loved romantic films by the audience and critics. But did you know that Priyanka Chopra and John Abhram were not the first choice of the makers? Read on to know about the original casting of the film.

In an interview with DNA, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Through the years, Karan and I thought we would work on Dostana together. Then I got married. Saif was there in the film initially, but after our marriage, he was like, Abhishek and Aishwarya will be together in the film. So it won’t look right. Then, it was John and Abhishek with Peecee who eventually did the film. Saif himself opted out. Somewhere, things did not fall in place for both me and Karan.”

During a guest appearance on celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that Saif Ali Khan was primarily the first choice of the makers, but eventually the role went to John Abhram.

In an interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan also discussed the same casting event. He said, “ No, I didn’t really chicken out. I mean I just thought, I think there was Abhishek and Aishwarya in the movie at that time I was being offered it and I was just wondering if I would fit in really and I told Karan that.”

However, the film had its own destiny and was a blockbuster back in 2008. It is also noticed that Kiron Kher and Bobby Deol had a special guest appearance in the film. Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan delivered one of the best performances ever. Also, after this film, Priyanka Chopra gained the title of ‘Desi Girl’.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor Finalised, Plot Locked & Cast To Get Bigger & Better? Here’s All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News