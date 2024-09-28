Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been adding a chapter to the history of Indian Cinema one film at a time. The visionary filmmaker broke the north-south divide, taking the lead and introducing Baahubali: The Beginning. When he presented the SS Rajamouli film, it changed the history of Indian Cinema and its box office forever.

Baahubali, in its true sense, raised the bar and expectations from the Indian Cinema globally, and as the film turned into a pan-India celebration, it introduced Prabhas as one of the first pan-India box office stars!

5 Films & 4000 Crore!

Since then, Dharma Productions has taken the lead to present pan-Indian biggies at a monumental level and doing so the production house has hit a massive 3200 crore already. The new offering, Devara, seems to set the score right and might take the total to a massive 4000 crore! A never seen before record by a production house to hit such a milestone with only 5 films!

The Newest Offering – Devara

NTR Jr’s film is being presented by Karan Johar‘s production house in Hindi, and the film has already opened to a hysteria of almost 172 crore worldwide! Presenting the South Indian films to the National audiences as pan-India films, the production house has played a revolutionary role in canceling the North-South divide!

Breaking Records Ever Since The Visionary Lead

Dharma Productions has been channeling its top game, breaking box office records one pan-Indian film at a time. When it started this vision with Baahubali: The Beginning, no one had predicted the storm that was arriving. SS Rajamouli’s film earned 120 crore in Hindi and 418 crore in India, numbers that were unheard of.

After Baahubali, Karan Johar took charge and presented The Ghazi Attack, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, 2.0, and now Devara. NTR Jr’s film starring Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan was expected to hit 550 crore, but looking at the massive worldwide opening of 172 crore, it is clearly hinting a destruction at the box office, hitting an easy 750 crore or more, taking Dharma Productions’ worldwide total from 5 South Indian films to 4000 crore!

Here is the worldwide breakdown of all the South Indian biggies presented by Dharma Productions.

Baahubali: The Beginning: 650 crore

The Ghazi Attack: 34.50 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1800 crore

2.0: 723.30 crore

Devara: 750+ crore (expected)

Total: 4000 crore approximate!

