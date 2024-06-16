Dharma Productions' Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Dharma Productions is one of the leading production companies in the Indian film industry. It was founded by Yash Johar, who died in 2005. His son, Karan Johar, now controls the company.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Dharma Productions’ box office success ratio: (10 + 10+ 6 + 9)/52 x 100 = 67.30%

Total Releases – 52

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 10

Dostana

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Agneepath

Student of the Year

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

2 States

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Raazi

Simmba

Hit – 10

Duniya

Gumraah

Kal Ho Naa Ho

My Name Is Khan

I Hate Luv Storys

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Dear Zindagi

Dhadak

Kesari

Good Newwz

Plus – 6

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Wake Up Sid

Kapoor & Sons

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sooryavanshi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Average – 9

Kaal

Dostana (2008)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

The Lunchbox

Hasee Toh Phasee

Brothers

Ittefaq

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Brahmastra

Losing – 3

Student of the Year 2

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship

Yodha

Flop – 14

Muqaddar Ka Faisla

Agneepath

Duplicate

Kurbaan

We Are Family

Gippi

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Ungli

Shaandaar

Baar Baar Dekho

Ok Jaanu

Kalank

Liger

Selfiee

Overseas Hit – 14

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

My Name Is Khan

Agneepath

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Dear Zindagi

Raazi

Simmba

Good Newwz

Brahmastra

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Highest-earning film in India –

Brahmastra (268 crores nett)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

8 (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Kesari, Sooryavanshi & Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani )

Films in 200 crore club –

2 (Good Newwz & Brahmastra)

