Dharma Productions' Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Dharma Productions is one of the leading production companies in the Indian film industry. It was founded by Yash Johar, who died in 2005. His son, Karan Johar, now controls the company.
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Dharma Productions’ box office success ratio: (10 + 10+ 6 + 9)/52 x 100 = 67.30%
Total Releases – 52
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 10
Dostana
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Agneepath
Student of the Year
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
2 States
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Raazi
Simmba
Hit – 10
Duniya
Gumraah
Kal Ho Naa Ho
My Name Is Khan
I Hate Luv Storys
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Dear Zindagi
Dhadak
Kesari
Plus – 6
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Wake Up Sid
Kapoor & Sons
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sooryavanshi
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Average – 9
Kaal
Dostana (2008)
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
The Lunchbox
Hasee Toh Phasee
Brothers
Ittefaq
Jugjugg Jeeyo
Brahmastra
Losing – 3
Student of the Year 2
Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship
Yodha
Flop – 14
Muqaddar Ka Faisla
Agneepath
Duplicate
Kurbaan
We Are Family
Gippi
Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
Ungli
Shaandaar
Baar Baar Dekho
Ok Jaanu
Kalank
Liger
Selfiee
Overseas Hit – 14
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
My Name Is Khan
Agneepath
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Dear Zindagi
Raazi
Simmba
Good Newwz
Brahmastra
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Highest-earning film in India –
Brahmastra (268 crores nett)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
8 (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Kesari, Sooryavanshi & Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani )
Films in 200 crore club –
2 (Good Newwz & Brahmastra)
