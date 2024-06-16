Red Chillies Entertainment's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Founded by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the leading film production companies in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, this production house has delivered some landmark films.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Red Chillies Entertainment’s box office success ratio: (4 + 4 + 5 + 2)/21 x 100 = 71.42%

Total Releases – 21

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 4

Om Shanti Om

Student Of The Year

Chennai Express

Badla

Hit – 4

Main Hoon Na

My Name Is Khan

Dear Zindagi

Jawan

Plus – 5

Ra.One

Happy New Year

Dilwale

Raees

Dunki

Average – 2

Kaal

Ittefaq

Losing – 1

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Flop – 5

Paheli

Billu

Always Kabhi Kabhi

Zero

Kaamyaab

Overseas Hit – 13

Om Shanti Om

My Name Is Khan

Ra.One

Chennai Express

Happy New Year

Dilwale

Dear Zindagi

Raees

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Zero

Badla

Jawan

Dunki

Highest-earning film in India –

Jawan (640.42 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Jawan (1163.62 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

3 (Ra.One, Dilwale & Raees)

Films in 200 crore club –

3 (Chennai Express, Happy New Year & Dunki)

Films in 600 crore club –

1 (Jawan)

