Red Chillies Entertainment's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Founded by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the leading film production companies in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, this production house has delivered some landmark films.
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Red Chillies Entertainment’s box office success ratio: (4 + 4 + 5 + 2)/21 x 100 = 71.42%
Total Releases – 21
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 4
Om Shanti Om
Student Of The Year
Chennai Express
Badla
Hit – 4
Main Hoon Na
My Name Is Khan
Dear Zindagi
Jawan
Plus – 5
Ra.One
Happy New Year
Dilwale
Raees
Dunki
Average – 2
Kaal
Ittefaq
Losing – 1
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Flop – 5
Paheli
Billu
Always Kabhi Kabhi
Zero
Kaamyaab
Overseas Hit – 13
Om Shanti Om
My Name Is Khan
Ra.One
Chennai Express
Happy New Year
Dilwale
Dear Zindagi
Raees
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Zero
Badla
Jawan
Dunki
Highest-earning film in India –
Jawan (640.42 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Jawan (1163.62 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
3 (Ra.One, Dilwale & Raees)
Films in 200 crore club –
3 (Chennai Express, Happy New Year & Dunki)
Films in 600 crore club –
1 (Jawan)
