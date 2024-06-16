Rajkumar Hirani's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is well known for striking the right balance between sensible filmmaking and commercial value. Over the years, he has directed a countable number of films, all of which have been successful.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Rajkumar Hirani’s box office success ratio: (4 + 1 + 1 + 0)/6 x 100 = 100%

Total Releases – 6

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 4

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

3 Idiots

PK

Sanju

Hit – 1

Munna Bhai MBBS

Plus – 1

Dunki

Average – 0

Flop – 0

Losing – 0

Overseas Hit – 5

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

3 Idiots

PK

Sanju

Dunki

Highest-earning film in India –

Sanju (341.22 crores nett)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

PK (831.50 crores gross)

Films in 200 crore club –

3 Idiots & Dunki

Films in 300 crore club –

PK & Sanju

