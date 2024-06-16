Rajkumar Hirani's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is well known for striking the right balance between sensible filmmaking and commercial value. Over the years, he has directed a countable number of films, all of which have been successful.
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Rajkumar Hirani’s box office success ratio: (4 + 1 + 1 + 0)/6 x 100 = 100%
Total Releases – 6
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 4
Lage Raho Munna Bhai
3 Idiots
PK
Sanju
Hit – 1
Munna Bhai MBBS
Plus – 1
Average – 0
Flop – 0
Losing – 0
Overseas Hit – 5
Lage Raho Munna Bhai
3 Idiots
PK
Sanju
Dunki
Highest-earning film in India –
Sanju (341.22 crores nett)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
PK (831.50 crores gross)
Films in 200 crore club –
3 Idiots & Dunki
Films in 300 crore club –
PK & Sanju
