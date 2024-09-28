Coming from a global phenomenon like RRR, Jr NTR has delivered a blast with his latest release, Devara. The magnum opus exceeded expectations yesterday and clocked an earth-shattering total at the Indian box office. With its thunderous day 1 collection, the film made a smashing debut in the top 10 highest Indian openers of all time. In this process, the film has toppled Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rampage in Telugu states

Thanks to Jr NTR’s crazy fan base, the magnum opus was always expected to cause mayhem in Telugu states, and that’s exactly what happened. In fact, the performance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh exceeded all expectations, and the film pulled off a record-breaking start for a non-SS Rajamouli film.

These two states alone have contributed over 80% of the total opening day collection at the Indian box office, which is simply phenomenal and proves the actor’s hold over the masses.

Day 1 collection of Devara

Devara was predicted to be in the range of 72-78 crores on day 1, but in reality, it exceeded expectations and clocked a staggering 83 crores net at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The film went past the 80 crore mark yesterday, and with this, it registered the 8th biggest opening of all time for an Indian film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers of all time:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Salaar – 92 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Devara – 83 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores

With a smashing debut yesterday, the Jr NTR starrer pushed Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 out of the list. Before this film arrived, Stree 2 was holding the 10th spot with 64.80 crores (including paid previews’ 9.40 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: 3rd Best Marathi Opener Of Post-COVID Era, Beats Navra Maza Navsacha 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News