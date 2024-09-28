Dharmaveer 2 marked its grand arrival at the Indian box office yesterday. The film’s major market is Maharashtra, and within the state, it has flexed its muscle despite Jr NTR’s Devara enjoying a wide release. Surprisingly, the performance was slightly below the predecessor, but it managed to pull off the third biggest opening for a Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Reception among critics and audiences

The first installment was released in 2022, and it was a huge critical and commercial success then. It was hailed for the direction and screenplay of Pravin Tarde. Also, Prasad Oak and the entire cast were praised for their breathtaking performances. This time, reviews have been mixed to positive, with many calling it a propaganda film ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Among the ticket-buying audience, the response is mostly favorable, but there’s also gossip about its hidden motive. If we look at it purely on the basis of entertainment, the response is inclined more on the positive side.

Day 1 collection of Dharmaveer 2

Riding high on the goodwill of its predecessor, Dharmaveer 2 registered an excellent start and raked in 1.92 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is the third-best opening for a Marathi film in the post-pandemic era. It surpassed Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which was released last Friday. Surprisingly, the collection is lower than Dharmaveer (2022).

Take a look at the top Marathi openers in the post-pandemic era:

Ved – 2.25 crores

Dharmaveer – 2.05 crores

Dharmaveer 2 – 1.92 crores

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 1.86 crores

Pawankhind – 1.25 crores

As word-of-mouth is favorable, the film is expected to post a strong sum by the end of the opening weekend.

