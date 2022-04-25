Sanjay Dutt is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry who has delivered the audience with several entertaining films in the last few years. The actor is much-loved not just for his versatile acting skills but also for his bold and straightforward take on most topics. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor was asked to put an adjective on a few of his co-stars and one of them was tagged as the ‘s*xiest’

For the unversed, Dutt has lately been basking on the success of KGF Chapter 2 where he played the antagonist named Adheera. The movie hit the theatres last week and its box office collection is setting a new record with every passing day. The plot of this movie revolves around a bunch of people associated with Kolar Gold Field and has been directed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from Sanjay, the movie stars Yash and Raveena Tandon.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, actor Sanjay Dutt was asked to put a tag on a few of his previous co-stars, some of which are also his close friends. He associated Ajay Devgn with the word ‘humble’ and tagged Aamir Khan as a ‘professional’. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, who played the lead character in his biopic Sanju, Sanjay said that the young actor is just like a son to him.

Sanjay Dutt further indicated that he absolutely adores Amitabh Bachchan by calling him his ‘god’ and went on to put the word ‘brother’ for close friend Salman Khan. In another segment of the same rapid-fire round, the actor mentioned that Urmila Matondkar was one of the s*xiest actors he has ever worked with.

What do you think about Sanjay Dutt’s take on different co-stars? Let us know in the comments below.

