Actress Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, is now gearing up for the much-awaited action flick Heropanti 2. The actress stepped out for promotions in a short skirt and crop top but it’s her hairdo that got everyone’s attention.

Ahmed Khan’s directorial will see Tara as the female lead and Tiger Shroff as the male lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of antagonist Laila. The film is all set to release this Friday and fans are eager to watch it in the cinemas.

Tara Sutaria appeared all stylish in the all-black separates. She flaunted some bangs with her black crop top and a mini skirt. She also styled her sleek look with a pair of gold hoops and a matching pair of heels. She sure knows how to flaunt her fabulous figure in the riskiest of dresses.

Her looks have left fans awestruck. However, the 26-year-old actress’ fringe haircut reminded everyone of Hollywood pop star Taylor Swift. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While some appreciated her look, some even trolled her. A user commented, ‘sasti Taylor’, while another user wrote, “For once I thought she was Taylor Swift!” A third user commented, “Taylor Sutaria!!”

Well, Tara Sutaria’s beauty cannot be compared to anyone, isn’t it? Certainly, Tara is among the prettiest ladies in tinsel town.

Recently, Tara spoke about starring in successive sequels from 2019’s Student of the Year 2. Talking to news agency PTI, she said, “It is not a conscious decision. I said yes to them because I loved the idea and I thought I would enjoy being part of them. I do feel there is a set audience who perhaps loved the first part and they would be in to watch the second part.”

“Besides, these are all family films and I have grown up watching family films. I don’t think about commerce and all. To me, it is about entertaining family audiences through my work,” she added.

