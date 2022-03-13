Ever since Zareen Khan stepped into the entertainment industry with the 2010 film Veer, she has had her fair share of struggles to create her own place in the industry. For her debut with Bhaijaan of Bollywood, she has been tagged as ‘Salman Khan actress’ which really bothers her. In a recent chat with a leading portal, Khan spoke about facing backlash during the initial days of her career and how filmmakers were doubtful to work with her due to negative publicity.

Post Veer, the actress again worked with the Radhe star in the popular item number Character Dheela from film Ready. She later went on to work in some major projects like Housefull 2, DOA: Death of Amar, Hate Story 3, Wajah Tum Ho, 1921, including a few regional cinemas.

In a recent chat with Free Press Journal, Zareen Khan says she gets irked when someone calls her ‘Salman Khan actress’, she said, “Of course, Salman made me a part of this industry for which I’ll be forever grateful to him. But that’s about it. He brought me here, but the journey ahead has been my own. I cannot sit on his back forever. I have faced the ups and downs on my own and I have dealt with my struggles. It’s really sad when I do all the work on my own credit and it is my hardwork, but people come in and say that I got it because of someone else.”

Zareen Khan goes on to reveal that making a debut opposite a big star like Salman Khan will open more doors but for her, things turned different. She says that due to a lot of criticism initially in her career, filmmakers became sceptical about casting her in their films.

“At the very beginning of my career, I got a lot of backlash for reasons I don’t even know. Whatever went wrong in that film, somehow I got blamed for it: for looking like a certain actress or for my weight.”

Zareen Khan adds, “Only bad things were written about me and I failed to understand why. Because I had only followed the instructions. I was asked to put on weight for ‘Veer’ because I played a princess of the 18th century, and women of that period were voluptuous. But when the film was released, all of that was criticized.”

