Zareen Khan collaborates with Jordan Sandhu for Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann'

Actress Zareen Khan is all excited for her new Punjabi music video ‘Chann Chann’ for which she has collaborated with Jordan Sandhu.

‘Chann Chann’ is a romantic Punjabi track that showcases a cute love story between the two.

Talking about the song, the Zareen said, “I’m so happy to collaborate with Jordan again, he is a very talented artiste. I have worked in movies, OTT and music platforms space but I personally love doing Punjabi music videos and I would love to take more such projects in the future. Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it to the T.”

Couple of months ago, a video surfaced on social media which shows how Shehnaaz Gill, the rumoured girlfriend of late Sidharth Shukla, and her brother Shehbaaz are followed and pushed around as a crying Shehnaaz runs after Sidharth’s hearse, actress Zareen Khan said such behaviour from the paparazzi is “heartless”.

Reacting to the video, Zareen Khan said, “My heart goes out to Shehnaaz, the poor girl looks completely broken. And at such a sensitive time, the media should show a little empathy towards her rather than behaving like heartless robots. I saw videos were she’s crying uncontrollably but the media is just pushing her and shoving cameras and mikes on her face for a byte for their benefit. The whole scenario is compelling and heartbreaking! When did humans turn so heartless?”

The Zareen Khan’s music video of ‘Chann Chann’ is out now on YouTube.

