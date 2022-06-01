Anupamaa Fans Trend 'Delay Adoption In Anupamaa' On Twitter After Makers Hints At Child Adoption Track Soon, Netizen Say: 'Don't Ruin Your Masterpiece'
Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly has become one of the most loved and watched shows currently in the Indian Television Industry. The series has gained a lot of eyes and fans are always updated with the happenings in the series. Recently after the show’s latest episode was aired, fans are getting hints that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are going to adopt a child. Here’s how they react to it. PS. They are once again not happy with the makers.

The recent episodes of the show have won the hearts of many after seeing Anupamaa finally getting married to Anuj Kapadia and starting a new phase in their life.

Coming back to the topic, two days back on the 30th of May, the show gave out hints that its upcoming episodes might change the future of the show. It so happens that during the previous episode, both Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia were last seen going to the orphanage where the latter spent his complete childhood. At that time the lead actress was shown stunned by a little cheerful girl whose name was Anu.

Now with these links, fans are speculating that the show might lead to a point where Anupamaa and Anuj will be adopting a child. While this brings a great emotional impact to the show, there is a huge amount of fans that are completely against the idea. Fans have swamped the internet with tweets about how displeased they are with the decisions made by the creators of the show.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly earlier spoke about the difficulties she faced while shooting for her TV show Anupamaa and the web series Anupama- Namaste America. She said, “Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years and in the web series I am 27 but they ensured a smooth transition.”

Are you against or with the makers’ decision on introducing an adoption track in Anupamaa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

