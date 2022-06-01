Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly has become one of the most loved and watched shows currently in the Indian Television Industry. The series has gained a lot of eyes and fans are always updated with the happenings in the series. Recently after the show’s latest episode was aired, fans are getting hints that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are going to adopt a child. Here’s how they react to it. PS. They are once again not happy with the makers.

The recent episodes of the show have won the hearts of many after seeing Anupamaa finally getting married to Anuj Kapadia and starting a new phase in their life.

Coming back to the topic, two days back on the 30th of May, the show gave out hints that its upcoming episodes might change the future of the show. It so happens that during the previous episode, both Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia were last seen going to the orphanage where the latter spent his complete childhood. At that time the lead actress was shown stunned by a little cheerful girl whose name was Anu.

Now with these links, fans are speculating that the show might lead to a point where Anupamaa and Anuj will be adopting a child. While this brings a great emotional impact to the show, there is a huge amount of fans that are completely against the idea. Fans have swamped the internet with tweets about how displeased they are with the decisions made by the creators of the show.

Check out some of the tweets below:

A man who waited for 27 years for the love of his life…. let him breathe… please! Not saying that a child will make it any less, but ‘we’ time is critical. Let them cherish, nurture & heal each other. Let them grow as a couple first. DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA#Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) June 1, 2022

Since #MaAn became a couple, I have been begging for a "parenthood" track – especially for Anuj. On #Anupamaa's bday, he said he doesn't know how a dad feels💔 Let #MaAn become "PATI-PATNI" FIRST. Don't spoil a beautiful track with illogical script 🙏 DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — 🐒 𝔸𝕟𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕙𝕒 𝔾𝕦𝕡𝕥𝕒 🐒 (@AajKiRadha) June 1, 2022

#Anupamaa shadi ke bad maan bas 1 din kapadia house me rahe h 2nd day HM n 3rd day with lit anu 4th day adoption itani speed to chandrayan rocket ki bhi nahi h

DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — Se_ _ _ _ j (@Shlokmag) June 1, 2022

#Anupamaa is a drama. It comes on STAR PLUS. Not on ASTHA Channel where every life struggle has to be addressed by Saint Shahi and provided with a road ahead. KAAND IS FINE. BULLSHIT IS NOT! DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — Anupama Joshi (@iamAnupamaJoshi) June 1, 2022

#Anupamaa is a woman who always craved for husband's love saw her husband with another women on her nuptial bed

after going through lot of pain she finally finds love & marries Anuj just to adopt a kid in HM

this is women empowerment accordin 2 makers DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — Harini (@h4harini) June 1, 2022

There was time when everything was in normal pace.slowly Steadily story line was being unfolded creating many memories to behold. Now everything is in so much rush when we are here to wait patiently

DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa — Sugyanee Pradhan (@PradhanSugyanee) June 1, 2022

Parenthood is beautiful, no denying. But don’t shove it down our throats and ruin the couple that runs your show. And definitely don’t ignore legal & social limitations in the name of creative liberties. Don’t ruin your masterpiece. DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA #Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly earlier spoke about the difficulties she faced while shooting for her TV show Anupamaa and the web series Anupama- Namaste America. She said, “Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years and in the web series I am 27 but they ensured a smooth transition.”

Are you against or with the makers’ decision on introducing an adoption track in Anupamaa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

