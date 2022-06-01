Nikki Tamboli is one of the most sought-after reality stars of the country at the moment which is one of the reasons why she is almost always surrounded by the paps. After the untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, several actors, singers, and other artists from the industry, have expressed their grief over his assassination and Nikki is one of them as well. Her video from the airport, however, is receiving mixed reactions from the audience.

Nikki rose to fame through the 14th season of Bigg Boss and has worked in a variety of shows ever since. She was last seen in the Khatra Khatra show which is hosted by Farah Khan and her stern and entertaining demeanour was accepted quite well by the audiences. Her rapport with Pratik Sehajpal was also a major hit with several fans shipping them together over the sizzling chemistry they shared.

In a recent turn of events, Nikki Tamboli was spotted walking around the airport while speaking to the paparazzi about Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. She was seen uncontrollably weeping while walking away from the airport premises before using her surgical mask to cover her face.

Nikki Tamboli was also asked if she knew Sidhu Moose Wala closely but her response has not been recorded in the clip. She did, however, make it clear that she had spoken to him in the past and seemed very heartbroken just like millions of fan sin the country.

This pap video of Nikki Tamboli posted by Instant Bollywood, however, is not going down well with a part of the internet. Some people have resorted to immense trolling calling Nikki’s reaction “overacting”. A few others, however, came out in support of her, asking her to stay strong as she also lost her younger brother a few months back.

“Overacting ki dukan ”, a comment read

“Iska nautanki kbhi khtm ni hoga”, another one said.

“Celebrites Ko Koi Farkk Nahi Paregga Sidhu Ki Death Se …”, a troll wrote.

“Are ye vohi new filter hai crying wala”, another one mentioned

