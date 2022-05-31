Shehnaaz Gill charmed everyone with her cute nature and stint in Bigg Boss 13. Although the Punjabi singer didn’t win the season but won many hearts. She always gets love wherever the artist goes, but surprisingly people are trolling her while she was spotted inaugurating Brahmakumari hospital. Scroll below to know why netizens are irked with Sana.

Gill was also already famous in the Punjabi industry but it was Salman Khan’s show that helped her gain more limelight. During her stay in BB, she became close with Sidharth Shukla and soon their dating rumours started making rounds. However, Sid left us for the heavenly abode last year and more than anyone Shehnaaz was the most heartbroken.

Coming back to the topic, Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted inaugurating the Bhramakumari hospital’s special OT. The actress was looking mesmerizing in a white salwar suit however, during the coconut breaking ritual, some eagle-eyed netizens noticed Sana was wearing slippers. This made everyone furious as they started bashing the Punjabi Singer.

Reacting to the video of Shehnaaz Gill shared by Instant Bollywood, a user wrote, “Why she is behaving like choti bachhi,” another wrote, “Hindu sabyta k anusar subh karye krne se pehle jutte utarte h🙄shenaz meri bhi fav h bs inko nyi maloom toh vha kitne log khde the murkh voh toh kr skte the or naryial yun nyi ptka jata puri vidhi k sath toda jata h hath mei leke,” a third user wrote, “Footwear nikaal ke nariyal fodte hain,”

A fourth user commented, “Chappal phn kr kon nariyal fodta hai hindu rituals ka mazak bna kr rkha h,” a fifth user wrote, “Fashion k duniya me chapal kholna bhul gy madam patakte ni ha nariyal ko,” another wrote, “The coconut should be broke at once otherwise it’s considered unlucky.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill who was last seen in Honsla Rakh is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Sidharth Nigam and Venkatesh.

