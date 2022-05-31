Aamna Sharif is one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry as she has shown her acting prowess in films and television. People have loved seeing her in every character and even her negative side in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. Although it seemed that the actress played the character with ease but in a recent interview she claims how it also affected her mental health. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, the show returned with season 2 in 2018 and ended in 2020. Although the character of Komolika was originally portrayed by Hina Khan, but soon, Aamna replaced her. Apart from her, the daily soap also featured, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel in key roles.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Aamna Sharif was asked about reviving Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and if there was any kind of worry about taking over the character from Hina Khan. The actress says, “I have never played a character which has been played by someone else before. In such cases, there remains a strong connection between the actor and the character in front of the audience.”

“It becomes a challenge, so obviously I was apprehensive. Firstly I have never played a grey character in my life. In Ek Villain, I play Sulochana, which was a grey character but it wasn’t anything like Komolika. It was so heavy to play her because the scenes Komolika performed were so negative,” Aamna Sharif said.

Revealing how playing a negative role affected her, the actress shares, “I remember in one specific scene I had to kill a newborn which played with my mental health. While it was challenging, it also gave me the push that I should do it. The idea was to come out of my comfort zone. I remember watching Urvashi (Dholakia) play Komolika. It’s a legacy to carry on; She is iconic.”

Meanwhile, Aamna Sharif came into the spotlight right after her debut show Kahiin Toh Hoga, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. After working in several shows, she made her Bollywood debut in Aftab Shivdasani’s Aloo Chaat. Most recently the actress was seen in Voot series Aadha Ishq.

