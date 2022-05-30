Karan Kundrra has now reacted to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination and has compared India with Afghanistan while talking to paparazzi at his shoot location. Sidhu was one of the most celebrated singers in the country right now and was just 28. Not just local artists but international singers including Drake and Russ have also reacted to the passing away of ‘The Last Ride’ singer. Scroll below to watch Karan’s reaction on the assassination of the artist.

Advertisement

While talking to paps, Karan said, “Hum kya kar lenge, matlab aap mujhe batao…tweet karne se, ho toh raha hai but ek maa ne apna beta kho diya… wo bhi aisi situation main. Ab maine kuch videos dekhe, jo ayi thi…dil jo hain na, waise dehla dene wale visuals thi.”

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra further continued on Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination and said, “27-28 saal ka tha aur itni uchhaiyaan haasil ki thi, itni chhoti umar main. Aur question ye hai ki, Punjab me din-dahade ye chizein jo ho rahi hai…aise goliyaan chal rahi hai, kya…mujhe samjh mein nahi a raha hain.”

The paparazzi then intervenes and talks about the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s security getting removed by the government a day before the assassination and reacting to this, Kundrra said, “Han, wo dekho wo political cheezein hai, usme main comment nahi karunga. Lekin, kaun hai, kiske paas, kyu aise…Hindustan main guns aise dena allowed nahi hai. Ye matlab, I’m sorry but ye Afghanistan nahi hai ki aap kuch bhi utha ke …but ye hua kaise, kya hua, kyu hua, ye wo Punjab nahi hai jo mujhe yaad hain.”

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are your thoughts on Karan Kundrra’s reaction to Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In All White Salwar Kameez!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram