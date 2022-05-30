Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill looked every inch gorgeous as she shared a picture dressed in all whites.

Advertisement

Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz posted a motley of pictures on Instagram dressed in an all-white salwar kameez.

Advertisement

“Feeling serene,” she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen posing in a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The picture in just an hour got over 2,46,294 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps.

However, her look from the film surfaced online last week, where she was seen wearing a saree and sporting a gajra on her hair.

Must Read: RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Kapil Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill – Celebs Mourn The Loss Of The Celebrated Punjabi Rapper

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram