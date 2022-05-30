Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows of the current era which has enjoyed a top position in the TRP charts for years now. As the lead actor of the show, Dilip Joshi, who plays the character Jethalal, celebrated his 54th birthday on May 26, 2022, social media platforms were flooded with wishes for the actor. A form of celebration that instantly caught the fans’ attention was the one carried out at the original Gada Electronics in Khar, Mumbai.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta is a popular sitcom show which kicked off in the year 2008 and has enjoyed a massive fan following ever since. The television series has lately been in the news over the exit of actor Shailesh Lodha, who played a key role in Gokuldham society’s story. Previously, Disha Vakani, who played the female lead Dayaben, had walked out of the show for personal reasons.

Advertisement

In the most recent development, a clip from the original Gada Electronics in Khar, Mumbai, has been going viral across social media platforms. In the short reel, the employees at the store can be seen celebrating Dilip Joshi’s birthday by distributing sweets. They even sing the birthday song for on-screen Jethalal and give it a twist of their own while unanimously clapping together.

All staff members and visitors of the store can be seen wearing a bright smile across their faces while accepting the celebratory sweets on Dilip Joshi’s birthday. Have a look at the video from Shekhar Gadiyar’s OG Gada Electronics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC Fan Association💚 (@fctmkoc)

If you are a fan of the show, you are probably already aware about how the show helped Gada Electronics boost its sales over the years. A few sequences in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have also been filmed in the store and fans love to randomly visit the electronics shop every once in a while.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Asit Kumarr Modi, Disha Vakani’s Brother Mayur Vakani Confirms Her Return On The Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram