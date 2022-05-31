Gauahar Khan has been a part of showbiz since 2002. She began her journey with a beauty pageant and slowly entered the modelling world. It was Rocket Singh (2009) that witnessed her Bollywood debut and the actress has been a part of many successful films like Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania amongst others. But you’ve rarely seen her at Bollywood parties and the beauty is explaining why. Scroll below for details.

Creating a social network in Bollywood is very important. With growing competition, contacts are really necessary to ensure you don’t sit at home jobless. But Gauahar always believed in prioritizing her family and refrained from being a part of Bollywood parties. She is now talking how people said it was important for her to be a part of the ‘showsha’.

Revealing why she avoids Bollywood parties, Gauahar Khan told E Times TV, “I am getting to hear this from my modelling days. When I was a model and not very clear which way my life would go, people would tell me, “Gauahar if you don’t party, you won’t be a part of the IT crowd”. “If you don’t stand with a glass of wine in a fashion show, you are not cool”. I would get to hear all this but I never followed these things even then.”

Gauahar Khan even spoke about trolls and how she’s immune to them. “Ek zamana tha jab log kehte the aap ke ghar waale kya sochenge, phir aaya aapke neighbours kya sochenge, bolenge till then people were in your close proximity. These people trolls are faceless, identity less, brainless, why do we have to prove them anything? The best thing that social media has made is block, you can’t ruin your mental peace,” she added.

Well, we love how mature Gauahar Khan is. Way to go girl!

