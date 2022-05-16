Music videos have become not just become a way to launch a song but has become a narration of a story that would engage it’s audience and get more connected to it. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s music video Khair Kare is and fans are pouring out their love and support for their favourite couple #GaZa .

Both Gauahar and Zaid have yet again proved their impactful performance on screen. The song is shot in the outskirts of the northern part of India giving you a soothing impact to watch till the end.

Playing the protagonist in the song, Gauahar and Zaid fall in love with each other. Destiny did take a U turn at that moment where Gauahar in the song explains Zaid about she getting married to someone. Zaid was helpless at that moment and had a trap laid on him.

The song is a beautiful narration of love, life and going to any extreme to win it. This is not the first time that both Gauahar and Zaid are in a music video. Their last music video had a great opening in terms of views and likes.

Speaking to us on this, Actress Gauahar Khan said, “We were very much happy to work with such an amazing cast and crew. Afsana Khan is herself a big name in the industry. Her voice has different magic altogether. Zaid and me, did our homework to get into the skin of the character. Shooting in Sonmarg where the temperature was almost -2 degree was difficult but kudos to our entire team for narrating a beautiful story in such a short span of time and with such ease. It was a surreal experience and as the song is out we are really excited to see how our fans are going to react.”

We also got an opportunity to speak with Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar on this where he said, “This song is again very special to me. I had an amazing experience shooting for it. Looking at how the song has come, really gives you a pat on the back for the effort taken by the entire team. GaZa has always been immensely loved by all our fans. We have had a lot of requests from them too, where they wanted to see us together on the screen back again and here we are to entertain them and fulfill their wishes. Also, I have always been a great admirer of Afsana Khan’s work and being a part of this project is an experience that I would always cherish.”

