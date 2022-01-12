Gauahar Khan is known for taking to social media and sharing her mind on different issues The former Bigg Boss winner recently reacted to a viral video doing the rounds on social media and slammed a woman in. Read on to know more about the incident and the actress’ reaction to it.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, a video from Bhopal, showing a visibly angry woman and smashing fruits from a vendor’s cart on the road is doing the rounds on social media. Reacting to the video, Gauahar called the woman a ‘high-headed loser’.

Advertisement

Commenting on the viral video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Gauahar Khan shared her displeasure. While slamming the woman, the actress also asked netizens for details of the fruit seller as she wants to offer financial help.

Taking to the comments section, Gauahar Khan wrote, “What a high-headed loser. Shame on her. Please help me with any info on the fruit vendor, I’d like to buy his entire cart for him, that she caused loss to. Name her and shame her”

Replying to Gauahar Khan’s statement, netizens praised her gesture and wrote, “You’re such tender-hearted person” Other comments also read, “You have such a beautiful soul,” “really appreciate the gesture,” “mad respect to you” and more. Another wrote, “bass haan bass itni sweet batein mat kiya kro ke hume apse pyaar hojaye.”

Talking about the video reports state that the woman started smashing fruits on the road after the cart allegedly brushed her car. The woman has reportedly been identified as a university professor in Bhopal, but there’s been no official confirmation of her identity. Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania clarified in a tweet that the matter is being investigated by the district authority. Watch the video here:

Video Credit: Viral Bhayanim

Kudos Gauahar Khan for slamming those in the wrong.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Feels Web Series Is Way More Respectable Than TV: “You’re Taken For Granted, Treated Like A Mule”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube