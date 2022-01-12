Kapil Sharma has witnessed a lot of struggles in his career. From depression to his fallout with Sunil Grover, everything is out there in the media. The comedian is opening up about his journey towards being a ‘star’ and has credited Archana Puran Singh for it. Scroll below for all the details!

It was Navjot Singh Sidhu who used to sit as the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Back in 2019, his remarks on the Pulwama Attack stirred uproar amongst viewers. Netizens even began to demand a ban on the show. Owing to it all, Sidhu was removed and replaced by Archana.

Time and again, we see Kapil Sharma pulling the legs of Archana Puran Singh. From her physical appearance to replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, there have been multiple digs on the actress. Now, the TKSS host is opening up about their personal equation and has even said that Archana has a huge role in making him a star.

Kapil Sharma told The Man magazine, “Archana ji has a role in making me a star, because she used to appreciate me so much in my days of competitions, and that’s what an artiste needs; it increases morale. There is no formality between us, we are friends, and that is how we can pull each other’s legs on stage”

During the conversation, Kapil also expressed how grateful he was to be at the position that he is. He also spoke about meeting multiple celebrities through his show.

“Whoever’s fan I was, they all met me during the taping of my show, or at home. God is great, the very first time I met Bachchan Saab (Amitabh Bachchan) was during my shoot! Did you know who appeared in my first show (Comedy Nights with Kapil, in 2013)? Dharam paji (Dharmendra), who’s such a craze in Punjab. The stars and the big singers have met me with so much love, and have told me – ‘I’m a big fan of yours!’ What can be greater than that,” Kapil Sharma concluded.

