Often we see the glamorous side of showbiz, but it is the harsh reality that is hidden. We see their lavish apartments and luxurious cars, but there are also struggles behind it all! Nia Sharma recently revealed how she had ugly fights for her payment dues. The actress is now opening up about television taking their actors for granted. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

A lot of times, we have seen actors pleading for their payment dues. We’ve seen how Rubina Dilaik almost went bankrupt when she failed to get money for her work. Nia also revealed how she would stand in front of the studio until her payment was made.

Advertisement

Now, Nia Sharma is opening up on TV actors being taken for granted. She told SpotboyE, “I feel, if you are working on a TV set, you’re working day in day out. You’re taken for granted. You’re treated like a mule, not like an actor. I feel that in the world of web series, things are far better and actors are given due respect.”

Nia Sharma has been a huge name in the television world. She started her full-fledged career with a breakthrough role in Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai. Ever since, she’s been a part of shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin 4 amongst others.

She ventures into the web series world with Vikram Bhatt creation, Twisted. Her hit show Jamai Raja 2.0 also took to the digital world. Hence, the actress has seen the best of both worlds.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was recently seen in her new music video, Phoonk Le. The song is a peppy number and witnessed its big release yesterday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Holds Bhagavad Gita & Wears ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’ Tee

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube