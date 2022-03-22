Karan Patel came into the limelight after working on Kasturi, however, his popularity grew after he played the character of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan starred opposite television’s talented star Divyanka Tripathi and their chemistry in the show received tremendous response. Although Patel nailed his performance but did you know, Ekta Kapoor had roped in another actor for the lead role. Scroll down below to know who it was.

The daily soap aired between 3 December 2013 to 18 December 2019 on Star Plus and the story was based on Manju Kapur’s 2011 novel Custody. As per reports, the show had the same title as the book but later the makers renamed Mera Tera Rishta Purana which was again changed to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Coming back to the topic, Divyanka Tripathi was roped in by producer Ekta Kapoor to play Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, while she had initially finalised Kasautii Zindagi Kay star Cezanne Khan for the role of Raman Bhalla but was replaced by Karan Patel.

Although Cezanne Khan had shot for a few episodes but he was suddenly removed from the show. Ekta Kapoor’s family drama would have marked the small screen comeback of Khan but life had other plans for the actor. On the other hand, Karan Patel had returned to Television after 3 years for the show.

Speaking about replacing Khan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Patel had said, “He’s an iconic actor. It was weird to replace someone much more successful than me. It was great to bag the role, but replacing someone makes you feel good and bad at the same time.”

Talking about his long break from television, Karan Patel told, “If I was constantly on TV, people would get bored of me. Giving a break to yourself and the audience, once in a while, is good.”

Recently, Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan announced his marriage at the age of 44 with his long time girlfriend Afsheen. Speaking about the same, the actor told TOI, “We have been together for three years now and are happy. Had it not been for the pandemic, we would have been married by now. We plan to tie the knot later this year. Anyway, I feel there is no perfect age to get married.”

