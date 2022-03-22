The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. The show has been a fan favourite and has been entertaining since 2016. Now the upcoming weekend of the show will see the presence of the famous singers of Bollywood such as Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale, and Shailendra Singh.

Advertisement

A promo of the upcoming episode has been shared on the network social media handles that give a glimpse of all the fun that’s coming your way. Going by the promo, the episode will be no less than a laughter riot. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

In the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian host is seen taking a sly dig at the singer Sudesh Bhosale that Megastar Amitabh Bachchan became punctual because of the singer. “Amit ji started coming early else Sudesh ji would have dubbed in his voice,” Kapil said.

The singer also recalled crooning for the super hit number ‘Jumma Chumma’ from 1991 actioner Hum. Sudesh joked on Big B saying, “Wo gaana gaaya main, but liya unhone.” Kapil Sharma then tells Shailendra Singh that he looks more of a banker than a singer, to which the singer replied, “I am that bank, which has no money.”

The comedian-host also asks Anup Jalota about the secret of his youth but Shailendra replies pointing at all the female audiences, “Yeh har jagah apne gopiyaan saath leke jaate hai.”

The network shared shared the promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with a caption that read, “@anupjalotaonline , @sudeshbhosaleofficial aur #ShailendraSingh ji ke gaane, mehfil ko banayenge rangeen, aur chatpate kisson se aapka weekend hoga haseen.” Take a look at it below:

. @anupjalota , #SudeshBhosale aur #ShailendraSingh ji ke gaane, mehfil ko banayenge rangeen, aur chatpate kisson se aapka weekend hoga haseen! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/LF9M1V4ZYb — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 21, 2022

Kiku Sharda too makes fun of the singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale, and Shailendra Singh. The comedian said that the trio should play the roles of Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

Must Read: Shaheen Salmani Honoured As Mithun Chakraborty Makes Her Sit On His Judge’s Seat On Hunarbaaz: “It Was Beyond Imagination…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube