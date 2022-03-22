Zee Entertainment’s leading lifestyle channel Zee Zest announces roping in popular film & television actor Sumona Chakravarti as the host of its next show. The Kapil Sharma Show fame star will be seen hosting her first-ever travel show exploring the rich state of Bengal to discover its lesser-known stories and experiencing the diverse cultural destinations across literature, art, music, and community via a 10-part travelogue.

Chakravarti, with her roots in Bengal, is the ideal fit to host the show with her love for travel, exploring the unexplored and her affinity towards Bengali food, festivals & culture.

Excited to be part of this cultural adventure, host Sumona Chakravarti says “When the team at Zee Zest reached out, I immediately thought this was something I would love to be a part of. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal. I’m extremely excited to go on this journey with Zee Zest and know more about my roots and uncover all the hidden gems that Bengal has to offer.”

Sumona Chakravarti will travel the length and breadth of the state of West Bengal as she goes on this incredible journey of discovering the hidden gems at every destination covered via the show.

Are you excited to see Sumona Chakravarti in the upcoming travel show. It however remains unknown whether she will continue to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show!

