Veteran singer Anup Jalota who is known for singing bhajans and spiritual songs, has made his debut in English with ‘Love Grows’.

The incident behind him making his debut in English language singing is Paramita Mukherjee Mullick, an internationally-acclaimed award-winning poetess and authoress who has so far written eight books. She was instrumental in the whole story behind the song.

Paramita voiced her desire to Anup Jalota that she wanted one of her poems to be made into a song by him. So they zeroed in on ‘Love Grows’ and a new song was born. It’s also the first song of Paramita to be made into a video and her recitation has added substance to the music video.

“Playing Lord Krishna is a special feeling, that too in a self-composed song. The team was fantastic including my co-singer and co-lyricist Dipti. It was great that the very talented actor Geetanjali became a part of the song,” Jalota said.

Geetanjali, who is known for her role in shows such as “Ballika Vadhu”, “Crime Patrol” and “Savdhaan India”, said: “Being known for mostly being a criminal or victim in crime shows of Indian television, getting to play a part of this song was a different and pleasant experience. I have never done a shoot for a song, not just devotional. With such a situation I feel really blessed to play the character of Radha ji.”

The song is composed and sung by Anup Jalota and the music has been arranged by music composer Jolly Mukherjee.

