Actor Anup Soni, who is gearing up for the release of his OTT show ‘Saas Bahu Achaar’, recently opened up on playing a different character in the show as opposed to all the good characters that he often plays on screen.

The actor mentioned that he has earlier played a grey character in a few films, “Predominantly I have been cast in good roles, Yes. But I have also played grey characters in films like ‘Satyameva Jayate’, ‘Godmother’, ‘Gangajaal’, ‘Intehaa’ & ‘Footpath’.”

Anup Soni mentioned that despite playing characters with grey shades, there is an image of him playing just the good characters, “So it’s not like I haven’t played a variety of roles but yes predominantly there is an image that I have been cast in good guys roles (sic).”

He refrained from calling it a grey character, “I won’t call my role in Saas Bahu Achaar as a grey character. It is such a character which struggles with his emotions a lot. He thinks he is trying to fix everything in life but things don’t happen the way he wants.”

“He doesn’t get that positive reaction. He is struggling with his own inner emotions so much that’s the beauty of this character”, Anup Soni added.

‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.’ will drop on ZEE5 on July 8.

