Finally, the most anticipated show is here! Yes, we are talking about the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan’s 7th season. A while back, the first episode of KWK 7 was dropped online and it made the right kind of noise. The show which kick-started with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will see a number of Bollywood actors making their presence felt on the chat show. Well, we just ended up watching the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and we must say you can’t miss this one.

On the show, the guests, Ranveer and Alia not only spoke about their friendship but also about their personal lives.

Well, the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 began with Karan Johar making some quirky comments about himself, the industry, and what has changed in the industry during the pandemic. While speaking about the same, the filmmaker also opened up about the hiatus during the pandemic and returning after 3 years.

Karan Johar began saying, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back.” Replying to which Mrs Kapoor said, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad.” Ranveer Singh, who looked totally clueless then asks the duo, “Why?” and this is when Alia said with a surprised expression, “Just… Like whatever happened. You know…”

Further, Karan Johar added the Hindi film industry was vilified in the last two years. He went on to add, “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point in time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attacks.”

Well, that apart Karan Johar also opened up about netizens using the snake emoji with his name. He added, “Either they call me GayJo, or the snake emoji comes out. I don’t know why. Which part of me feels or seems like a snake I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her debut alongside Akshay Kumar.

