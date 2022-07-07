Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is set to open the seventh season of chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star and Alia Bhatt, shared how his life and wardrobe has changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone, on the first episode of the show.

Talking about the same, the actor said: “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe -A white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked: “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To which Ranveer Singh confessed: “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years.”

Revealing what the initial phase of his relationship with Deepika Padukone and her was like, the ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ star Ranveer Singh shared: “Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Thursday 7 p.m. with new episodes dropping every Thursday in the following weeks.

