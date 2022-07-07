Uorfi Javed Calls Rakhi Sawant ‘Legend’ As She Gives It Back To Troll: “…Only Makes You A Mega Loser”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed) was recently compared to Rakhi Sawant by netizens on social media. While responding to them, she in fact called Rakhi a ‘legend’.

In her Instagram story, she shared the screenshot of the comment written by a user, saying: “Totally agree with you! She’s like the next Rakhi.”

Uorfi Javed, who is often known for her style statement gave a befitting reply by mentioning: “Just because you know a few international brands, just cause you add vintage filter to your photos, you think you’re way above me that you can insult me.”

Later calling Rakhi, a ‘legend’, she comments: “Also Rakhi is a legend, the way you guys insult her for being herself and then talk about feminism. The fact that you think being compared to her will be an insult shows a lot about your character and the way you think! Putting other women down unnecessarily only makes you a mega loser! Xx.”

Uorfi Javed recently had also slammed those circulating her fake suicide pictures, wishing death upon her in the comments.

Uorfi is known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT and for playing the role of Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. She was also seen as Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’, Bella in ‘Bepannaah’ and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat’ and many more.

