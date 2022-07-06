Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the most precious phase of her life, pregnancy. A couple of days before her birthday, the actress shared the good news of expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. Known to be the fashionista of Bollywood, the Neerja actress is setting the bar for maternity fashion high. The actress, who was last seen in AK Vs AK, has been away from the limelight for quite some time.

Sonam tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 and the couple has been sending their fans into a tizzy with their adorable photos.

Sonam Kapoor has appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan A couple of times. And every time the actress made sure to made headlines with her tongue-in-cheek comments on the show. During her appearance the actress left KJo go ROFL when she called herself a fashion icon and said if one’s from the ‘pind’ doesn’t mean they are a good actor. The actress also said that industry thinks if you are not good looking then you’re a good actor.

Sonam Kapoor was heard saying on Karan Johar’s show, “The biggest movie stars in this world were all fashion icons. Whether it’s an Audrey Hepburn, whether it’s a Marilyn Monroe, whether it’s a Katherine Hepburn, Meena Kumari, Sharmila Tagore, Rekha… They’ve always been fashion icons, they’ve always set trends… The masses like me as a regular, normal girl; those are the people who see my films, that’s why my films do the kind of business that they do. But the ‘classes’ who see me on Vogue or watch Koffee with Karan, they like me as a fashion icon. So, I think I’m catering to both sides.”

Sonam Kapoor had gone on to say, “The thing about the industry is that if you’re not good-looking they think you’re a good actor… You need to look like you’re from the pind, you know what I mean? I do North Indian roles, but I’m from JVPD Scheme, but I can do a Bittu from Delhi-6, or a Zoya from Lucknow, and at the same time I can do an Ayesha, or I can do an I Hate Luv Stories.”

What had left Karan Johar chuckling at her audacity was when Sonam said, “Just because you look ordinary and act loud doesn’t mean you’re a good actor. That’s rubbish. It’s also like, people feel bad, like ‘she looks like this, she might as well be a good actor’.”

As per online media reports, Sonam Kapoor, who’s due in August 2022, will return to Mumbai ahead of her delivery.

